Kerala educationists Delhi school visit sparks row between AAP MLA Atishi & Kerala minister

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Kerala’s education minister V Sivankutty on Sunday hit out at Atishi, the AAP MLA for a tweet stating that officials from Kerala visited a government school in Delhi, citing that no “officials” from the state visited Delhi to learn about the education model of Kejriwal government as was claimed.

Sivankutty on Sunday afternoon tweeted, “Kerala’s Department of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the ‘Delhi Model’. At the same time, all assistance was provided to the officials who came from Delhi to study the ‘Kerala Model’ last month. We would like to know which ‘officials’ were welcomed by the AAP MLA,” he said.

Atishi, in response to Sivankutty tweet said, “It would have been good if you had done a fact check before tweeting on this issue. You might want to have a look at our press release to see what we actually said!”

Posting screenshots of the press release issued on April 23 by the Delhi government, Atishi said, “We never mentioned ‘officials’ in the press release. It said dignitaries from Kerala visited Delhi schools. Mr Victor TI, regional secretary of CBSE School Management Association and Dr M Dinesh Babu, Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes visited Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in Kalkaji yesterday.”

A delegation of these dignitaries from Kerala on Saturday visited a school in Kalkaji where they said they also wanted to adopt the happiness curriculum being taught at the Delhi government schools. Atishi posted a picture of the delegation visiting one of the schools and tweeted, “It was wonderful to have officials from Kerala at one of our schools. They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state.”