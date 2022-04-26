DDA’s ‘ring of amenities’ around Tughlaqabad Fort

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finally, Delhi Development Authority has the go-ahead for its plans around the 14th-century heritage sites, Tughlaqabad Fort and Adilabad Fort. You can look forward to cycling and walking tracks, land bridges and amenities within the regulated area. There are some conditions, though. The National Monument Authority’s ‘no objection certificate’ says, among other things, that if DDA stumbles upon any artefact during construction, it will hand it to the Archeological Survey of India.

The proposed construction within the vicinity of the forts is part of Delhi’s first ‘Cycle Walk’ project. Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the `550-crore project just before the Delhi Assembly elections in December 2019. The 200km-long ‘CycleWalk’ aims to reduce air pollution in Delhi by at least 20%, claims the construction agency.

DDA officials recently made a presentation before the NMA. After a detailed discussion, their submissions were found to be “satisfactory.” The track will loop around the city like a ring and connect metro stations, bus stands, industrial/recreational/high-density residential areas and business and educational districts. Nearly 7 km of the track will be elevated, and the remaining will be surface level.

Under Phase 1 of the project, 36 km of cycle and walking tracks are to be developed in Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Saket, Greater Kailash, Sant Nagar, and adjoining localities of south Delhi that will pass through master plan greens — forests areas. The NOC pertains to construction of tracks, origin destination plaza, intermediate stations and land bridges in Monkey Park, archeological and biodiversity park next to Tughlaqabad Fort.