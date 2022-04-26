STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DDA’s ‘ring of amenities’ around Tughlaqabad Fort

Finally, Delhi Development Authority has the go-ahead for its plans around the 14th century heritage sites, Tughlaqabad Fort and Adilabad Fort.

Published: 26th April 2022 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Views of the Tughlaqabad Fort

Views of the Tughlaqabad Fort

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Finally, Delhi Development Authority has the go-ahead for its plans around the 14th-century heritage sites, Tughlaqabad Fort and Adilabad Fort. You can look forward to cycling and walking tracks, land bridges and amenities within the regulated area. There are some conditions, though. The National Monument Authority’s ‘no objection certificate’ says, among other things, that if DDA stumbles upon any artefact during construction, it will hand it to the Archeological Survey of India. 

The proposed construction within the vicinity of the forts is part of Delhi’s first ‘Cycle Walk’ project. Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the `550-crore project just before the Delhi Assembly elections in December 2019. The 200km-long ‘CycleWalk’ aims to reduce air pollution in Delhi by at least 20%, claims the construction agency.

DDA officials recently made a presentation before the NMA. After a detailed discussion, their submissions were found to be “satisfactory.” The track will loop around the city like a ring and connect metro stations, bus stands, industrial/recreational/high-density residential areas and business and educational districts. Nearly 7 km of the track will be elevated, and the remaining will be surface level.

Under Phase 1 of the project, 36 km of cycle and walking tracks are to be developed in Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Saket, Greater Kailash, Sant Nagar, and adjoining localities of south Delhi that will pass through master plan greens — forests areas. The NOC pertains to construction of tracks, origin destination plaza, intermediate stations and land bridges in Monkey Park, archeological and biodiversity park next to Tughlaqabad Fort.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Development Authority Tughlaqabad Fort Adilabad Fort Archeological Survey of India DDA Cycle Walk project
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp