SFI out on the road seeking action

People marched towards the vice-chancellor’s office with placards and posters. The members claimed that around 7-8 ABVP members tried to disrupt the march. 

Published: 26th April 2022 08:30 AM

Students Federation of India (SFI) unit of Ambedkar University protest against ABVP for disrupting their ‘March for secular peace’ on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Students Federation of India (SFI) unit of the Ambedkar University on Monday called for a protest to demand strict action against the registrar and proctor of the varsity for their alleged use of force and violence in disrupting the ‘March for Secular Peace’ SFI conducted on April 21.

“We condemn the irresponsible behaviour of the administration. They are always unavailable whenever the students demand any justice. The registrar and proctor will be held responsible for their actions, and our struggle will continue till that happens,” said Anil, President of SFI AUD Unit.

 He added, “Our organisation was stopped during a lecture series on Ambedkar and his contributions as it was claimed we were disturbing the campus environment. This is what the administration is doing in a university named after Ambedkar himself.”

SFI president said that the VC office has promised to meet the students by Thursday. Also SFI and other student organisations decided that the issue will be escalated to the Chief Minister’s office, if not resolved soon. On April 21, the SFI unit protested against the bulldozing of homes at Jahangirpuri, and to uphold secular peace.

