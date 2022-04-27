STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

24 hours on, firefighting at Delhi's Bhalswa landfill site continues 

Eight firetenders are currently working to bring down the flames, they said.

Published: 27th April 2022 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out at Bhalswa landfill site, in New Delhi.

Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out at Bhalswa landfill site, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Twenty fours on, efforts to douse the fire at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi continue, and it will take at least another two days to put it out completely, officials said on Wednesday.

Eight firetenders are currently working to bring down the flames, they said.

A massive fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill on Tuesday evening.

Several videos showed the blaze churning out dense plumes of smoke and turning the sky hazy grey.

ALSO READ: School near Bhalswa landfill closed for a week due to smoke from massive fire

Fire officials had said they received the information at around 5.40 pm after which 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Residents on Wednesday evening said the plumes of thick smoke continue to choke them.

"The residents have started complaining of sore throat, itchy eyes and breathing problems. Currently, eight fire tenders are working on the site. It will take at least two more days to douse the fire. Our teams are working round-the-clock to put it out," a fire officer said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

However, another official said rising temperature leads to formation of methane gas at the dumpyard sites and this is "extremely flammable".

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday blamed "corruption" in the Municipal Corporation for the frequent fires at landfills in the city, saying the BJP-ruled municipal corporations should have used bulldozers to clear the mountains of garbage.

Gyan Sarovar School, a child resource centre for children of rag-pickers living near the Bhalswa landfill site, has been closed for a week.

Three incidents of fire have been reported this year in east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site, including the one on March 28 which was doused after over 50 hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhalswa fire Bhalsawa fire Delhi landfill fire Bhalswa landfill
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp