Creating a world of small things

Dyuti Roy By

Express News Service

There is something intriguing about staring at miniature items. These pieces—scaled-down versions of objects—look like real things, but are so small in size that you wonder how the artist might have managed to create it. Noida-resident Vishakha Mittal (32) would collect small utensils as a child. Later, her interest in miniature craft grew when she chanced upon online videos of how to create miniature food with clay. “I realised that, this way, I could make the food that I love eternal.” Since then—it was about 10 years ago—she has been making miniature food designs. Her Instagram page (@theartbellsindia) also features mini versions of packaged foods. “Creating miniature food is where my heart lies,” she says.

Tanima Maniktala Sachdev (36) from Gurugram became interested in miniature craft in an unexpected way. “I was looking for methods to create a fairy garden for my mother when I chanced upon the world of miniatures. It requires a lot of patience to make these,” shares Sachdev. The artist has been selling miniature objects through Tany Tales Miniatures on Instagram (@tany_tales) since 2019. She has now streamlined her focus in crafting miniature room boxes. These customised pieces are made according to client preferences—Sachdev personalises boxes by adding details such as favourite photographs or specific toys for a kid’s room set, etc.

Although not an expensive hobby, the beauty of miniatures is in intricacies as well as the skill of the artist. Mittal shares that her food miniatures—they range between Rs 250 and Rs 1,000—take her at least two hours. For Sachdev, each box takes about a month to make (pieces start at Rs 250; boxes start at Rs 2,500).

Miniature Chicken Tandoori by Vishakha Mittal

Adding a personal touch

Miniature objects are no more just a segment in the toy category. Nowadays, these tiny artworks have been identified as collectibles, and many adults are pursuing a hobby in crafting miniatures. Mittal and Sachdev mention that their clientele feature people in their 30s who want these pieces as home decor or to give to friends and family. In fact, with the fast-growing trend of gifting miniature items, customisation plays a huge role in the works of these artists.

Sharing one such demand by a client who wanted to give a miniature food platter to her husband, Mittal says, “She shared food wrappers of the things he likes so that I could recreate them perfectly.” Sachdev mentions that a client wanted a miniature of an old kitchen set-up for her mother. “My client’s mother was a really good cook. I had to use my imagination to craft a kitchen from her time. So I put in details such as a jar of Dalda, cat food for her cat, a paper with a recipe, etc.”

A collaborative effort

Customer requests have made these artists introduce newer products in their arsenal. Mittal mentions introducing food earrings, thanks to a client who wanted hooked earrings with Maggi packets. Sachdev, too, introduced customised miniature bars to her range because of similar client requests.

Speaking about the popularity of miniature items in India, Sachdev concludes, “Most of these things are not available in the Indian market or are expensive. By making them, I feel like I am bringing this unique art form to the forefront.”