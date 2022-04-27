Plan to revamp four major forests in Delhi into world-class: Rai

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city’s four major city forests — Garhi Mandu, Mitraon, Alipur and Jaunapur — are set for an overhaul under a pilot project that aims to make these spaces ‘world class’ and further increase the green cover of the national capital. The project is a part of the government’s summer action plan proposed for this year.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said that of the 19 city forests, these four forests will be revamped and developed on the theme — ‘Prakriti ke paas parivar ke sath” — which aims to connect people with nature.

“The department is forming a steering committee which will be in charge of this project. In the first phase, the aim is to develop the four main forests located across the four corners of Delhi. These include Mitraon in southwest Delhi, Alipur in north Delhi, Garhi Mandu in east and Jaunapur in south,” said the minister.

According to the forest department officials, the idea to revamp the city forests has been conceived by the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), the policy think tank of the government. “A concept note on how these forests will be developed is yet to be evolved by the members of the committee, which is yet to be set up. This is a pilot project, which if successful will be emulated for the rest of the 15 city forests as well,” said a senior official.

These four forests are spread across 286 acres. Under this project, 98 acres of pocket A and B of Mitraon, 48 acres of Alipur, 42 acres of Garhi Mandu and 98 acres of Jaunapur will be developed, said officials.

Rai said that the forests will be developed on an eco-friendly model. “Under this, their physical structure will not be tampered with. Muram (clayey material) paths, drinking water, public facilities, meditation huts, and amphitheatres will be available to the general public.”