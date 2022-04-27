STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Services of dedicated Covid staff to continue till June 30

Delhi on Tuesday recorded a spurt in Covid-19 cases with 1,204 fresh cases, one fatality and a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent. 

A health worker sorts out swab samples while conducting Covid tests

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With an uptick in Covid-19 cases and expansion of the vaccination process, the government has decided to continue the services of all additional doctors and staff hired for vaccination, testing, surveillance and management of the infection in hospitals and district health centres till June 30.
Ajay Bisht, Deputy Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department issued an order in this regard in compliance with the directions of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

“...The competent authority is pleased to order continuation of the services of all additional doctors and staffs hired for vaccination, testing, surveillance and management of Covid-19 in Covid hospitals and district health centres (DHCs) of Delhi till 30.06.2022,” said Bisht.  The city on Tuesday recorded a spurt in Covid-19 cases with 1,204 fresh cases, one fatality and a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent. 

 The number of active cases increased to 4,508 on April 25.   Total of 25,963 tests were conducted as per the health bulletin, a significant increase from 15,742 tests conducted on Monday. Due to the increased testing, the positivity rate dipped to 4.64 per cent from 6.42 per cent  on Monday.  The hospitalisation rate, however, has so far been low, accounting for less than 3 per cent of the total active cases, as per the data.

 On Tuesday, 114 patients were admitted in hospitals out of which 39 were in ICU and 39 on oxygen support while four on ventilator support.  Meanwhile, the number of containment zones in the national capital has more or less remained constant and not seen any significant increase. The numbers increased to 796 on Tuesday from 670 zones recorded on Monday. 

In the wake of rising cases, the Delhi government on Friday issued an order directing authorities to impose a fine of `500 on people not wearing masks in public places. The fine will not apply to people travelling together in private four-wheelers, it said.

