BJP renames Delhi's Mohammadpur as Madhavpuram

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP leaders along with residents of south Delhi’s Mohammadpur on Wednesday celebrated the name change of the village to Madhavpuram, even as officials in the Delhi government said that the name change will be officially “invalid” without due approval from the state government.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, who led the delegation of party leaders along with local councillor Bhagat Singh Tokas participated in a ceremony organised by locals in the village to mark the “change of name” and even put up a signboard bearing the new name at the entry to the area.

Gupta in a tweet announced that they “changed” the name of the village as the locals did not want to be associated with any “symbol of slavery”. He also said there are 40 other villages with Mughal era names, which needed to be renamed after freedom fighters.

According to senior officials in the South MCD, “A resolution in this regard has been passed by the House. Proposal has been sent to the Delhi government’s Urban Development department and their decision is awaited.”Tokas said that the proposal was cleared by the House and a file was sent to Delhi government on December 9, 2021.

“We are just reminding the government of the fact that they have been talking about freedom fighters and being a nationalist party, but have been sitting on the renaming file for months. The names of these villages were changed forcibly during the Mughal era,” said the local councillor.

Move comes week after BJP’s proposal to govt

Last week, the Delhi BJP unit had said that the party will send a proposal to Delhi government for changing the names of 40 villages in the city that symbolise a period of “slavery”