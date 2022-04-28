Delhi Government asks for regular status reports from departments on SC/ST Act

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to ensure effective implementation of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the national capital, the Kejriwal government has directed all implementing agencies and departments to submit status reports regularly.

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam shared this in a high-level meeting held on Wednesday and further asked the officials to plug all loopholes. The meeting laid special focus on the issues of establishment of special courts, timely release of relief/compensation under the Act and registration of cases as per its provisions.

Besides, it includes schemes for Rights of Victims and Witness, timely completion of investigation, regular conduct of meetings of state and district-level vigilance, monitoring committee, setting up of SC/ST protection cell and awareness, sensitisation and training.

The officials concerned presented the strategies and blueprints for the implementation of the provisions.

The minister directed the officials to streamline their communication channels to plug all loopholes. The minister further instructed all implementation agencies to hold meetings on progress every quarter and asked them to submit status reports every three months.