Delhi: Man enters sewer pit to collect waste, dies: another enters for rescue, also loses life

Abdul Salam, a ragpicker, was removing the lid of the sewer and had entered inside the sewer to collect plastic waste items but did not come out, Chitaranjan who went for rescue also lost his life.

Published: 28th April 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Sewer

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In yet another incident, two youths died after falling into a sewer pit in outer Delhi’s Bawana on Wednesday morning. The deceased were identified as Chitaranjan Choudhary, 26 and Abdul Salam, 18.

According to the police, Abdul Salam, a ragpicker, was removing the lid of the sewer and had entered inside the sewer to collect plastic waste items but did not come out. His brother who was waiting outside had raised an alarm. Meanwhile, Chitaranjan, a driver who was passing through, had gone inside the sewer in a bid to rescue Salam but unfortunately he also got trapped inside.

“On being alerted, two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot,” Director Fire Services Atul Garg  said. Subsequently, the duo was pulled out by firemen and taken to the Maharishi Valmiki Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

Proceedings under section 174 CrPc are being made. A similar incident had taken places on March 30 when three private contract workers and a rickshaw driver had fallen into a sewer line in Sector 16 of Rohini in north Delhi. 

