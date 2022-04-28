STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Flames engulf junk yard in Delhi , none hurt

After receiving a call, 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot. According to the fire department officials, no casualties were reported.

Published: 28th April 2022 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Remains of vehicles after a fire broke out at Swami Nagar district park | pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A fire broke out at a scrapyard in Swami Nagar District Park near Chirag Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday. After receiving a call, 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot. According to the fire department officials, no casualties were reported.

Director Fire Services Atul Garg said, “A fire call was received around 3:45 am about the blaze in MCD godown at new Sheikh Sarai, Triveni Complex near Chirag and Malviya Nagar metro station” He added, “A total of 13 fire tenders rushed to the site to douse the fire. No injuries were reported in the incident.”

Meanwhile, Rajesh Kumar Shukla, Assistant Divisional Officer said, “We received a call around 3:45 am. Around 12 fire tendes were on the operation.At around 4:25, the area was marked as an A-4 category. Then it was upgraded to A-6 around 4:55 am. Now, the fire is under control and no casualty reported. This is the junkyard of the old car.”

A massive fire broke out in the garbage at Bhalswa landfill site on Tuesday evening where five fire tenders were engaged in dousing the blaze. The fire also engulfed the nearby junkyard belonging to the municipal corporation. 

Three incidents of fire were reported this year at east Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site, including the one on March 28 which was doused after over 50 hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp