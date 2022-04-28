Flames engulf junk yard in Delhi , none hurt

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at a scrapyard in Swami Nagar District Park near Chirag Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday. After receiving a call, 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot. According to the fire department officials, no casualties were reported.

Director Fire Services Atul Garg said, “A fire call was received around 3:45 am about the blaze in MCD godown at new Sheikh Sarai, Triveni Complex near Chirag and Malviya Nagar metro station” He added, “A total of 13 fire tenders rushed to the site to douse the fire. No injuries were reported in the incident.”

Meanwhile, Rajesh Kumar Shukla, Assistant Divisional Officer said, “We received a call around 3:45 am. Around 12 fire tendes were on the operation.At around 4:25, the area was marked as an A-4 category. Then it was upgraded to A-6 around 4:55 am. Now, the fire is under control and no casualty reported. This is the junkyard of the old car.”

A massive fire broke out in the garbage at Bhalswa landfill site on Tuesday evening where five fire tenders were engaged in dousing the blaze. The fire also engulfed the nearby junkyard belonging to the municipal corporation.

Three incidents of fire were reported this year at east Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site, including the one on March 28 which was doused after over 50 hours.