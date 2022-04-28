STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Heat wave returns to capital, Met department issues 5-day yellow alert 

After a brief respite, the sweltering heat is back. Heat wave conditions returned to parts of the national capital on Wednesday, with the mercury touching 43 degrees C at many stations.

Published: 28th April 2022 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Heat Wave

Image for representational purpose.(Photo | EXPRESS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After a brief respite, the sweltering heat is back. Heat wave conditions returned to parts of the national capital on Wednesday, with the mercury touching 43 degrees C at many stations. A yellow alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) from April 28 to May 2. It warned that there will be heat wave conditions in isolated pockets, with strong surface winds likely to cause thunder activities intermittently.  

According to IMD officials, the heat wave is expected to continue in Delhi-NCR, as the whole of north-west and central India is reeling under hot conditions. On Wednesday at Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi, the maximum temperature recorded was 41.5 degrees C, three notches above normal. However, many other parts of the city saw heat wave conditions including east Delhi’s Yamuna Sports Complex, which was the hottest spot in the city at 44.2 degrees C, seven notches above normal, followed by Mungeshpur at 44.1 degrees C. Most other stations saw day temperatures soar to around 42-43 degrees C. 
Delhi has recorded eight days of heat wave to severe heat wave conditions this April, making it the longest heat wave spell in over a decade, said officials.

Weather officials added that while these conditions will continue over parts of the city, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, gusty winds and overcast skies intermittently. The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings — green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action). The IMD said the heat wave could lead to health concerns for vulnerable people like infants and the elderly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heat Wave IMD Delhi weather
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp