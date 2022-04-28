Heat wave returns to capital, Met department issues 5-day yellow alert 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a brief respite, the sweltering heat is back. Heat wave conditions returned to parts of the national capital on Wednesday, with the mercury touching 43 degrees C at many stations. A yellow alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) from April 28 to May 2. It warned that there will be heat wave conditions in isolated pockets, with strong surface winds likely to cause thunder activities intermittently.

According to IMD officials, the heat wave is expected to continue in Delhi-NCR, as the whole of north-west and central India is reeling under hot conditions. On Wednesday at Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi, the maximum temperature recorded was 41.5 degrees C, three notches above normal. However, many other parts of the city saw heat wave conditions including east Delhi’s Yamuna Sports Complex, which was the hottest spot in the city at 44.2 degrees C, seven notches above normal, followed by Mungeshpur at 44.1 degrees C. Most other stations saw day temperatures soar to around 42-43 degrees C.

Delhi has recorded eight days of heat wave to severe heat wave conditions this April, making it the longest heat wave spell in over a decade, said officials.

Weather officials added that while these conditions will continue over parts of the city, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, gusty winds and overcast skies intermittently. The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings — green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action). The IMD said the heat wave could lead to health concerns for vulnerable people like infants and the elderly.