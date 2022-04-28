Intach institutes awards to recognise efforts for heritage preservation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach) has instituted annual awards to recognise individuals and institutions working in the field of heritage conservation and promotion.

Noted author and heritage enthusiast Sohail Hashmi along with two organisations – Friends of Heritage and Talent – were conferred first Intach Delhi Chapter awards on Monday at the ceremony held at India International Centre (IIC).

Sohail Hashmi, also a filmmaker, is a walking encyclopedia of Delhi history. He regularly organises heritage tours in the city. “As a storyteller, Sohail he has kindled a sense of history among young children and adults alike for the past 15 years. He is a one-man institution who has spawned many heritage clubs amongst school children and is credited with conscientising many generations across the economic spectrums in Delhi,” said Intach.

‘Friends of Heritage’ is an organisation headed by Samegh Batra. Two decades ago, it began the restoration and adaptive reuse of the Qutub Sarai which triggered a culture movement around the Qutub Minar.

‘Talent’ is a unique organisation that practices traditional storytelling based on local narratives of the old city of Shahjahanabad. The group has helped revive the ancient storytelling art of Quissa-Goi, local to Shahjahanabad.