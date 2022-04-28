STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Policy soon for growing cloud kitchen segment in Delhi

The proposal to boost cloud kitchens was first unveiled recently as part of the Kejriwal government’s employment-focused ‘Rozgar Budget’ 2022-23 which plans to create 20 lakh jobs in 5 years. 

Dialogue and Development Commission officials in a meeting with representatives of cloud kitchens and food delivery aggregators on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi, in collaboration with the Department of Industries, convened wide-ranging stakeholder consultations with representatives of cloud kitchens and food delivery aggregators on Tuesday to seek their inputs for creating a roadmap for growing the cloud kitchen segment in Delhi.

The meeting was held in presence of Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson, DDC Delhi; Niharika Rai, secretary and commissioner of Industries, and was attended by representatives of various organisations like National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), Zomato, Rebel Foods, Enoki Hospitality, Rolling Plate, NYC Pie, NOMAD Pizza, etc to discuss ways to ensure that the policy results in positive outcomes for stakeholders.

Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson, DDC Delhi said, “Rationalising the regulatory processes entailed in running a cloud kitchen will help in the infusion of transparency and reduction in procedural delays in getting statutory clearances. We would also like to create a state-of-the-art training curriculum to cater to the needs of the segment.”

Sandeep Kumar Shah, associate vice-president, Rebel Foods said, “It is the first time that a state government has recognised cloud kitchens as significant contributors to the food and beverage industry.”
There are over 20,000 cloud kitchens currently in the city, which provide substantial direct and indirect employment, and their number is growing at over 20 per cent every year.

