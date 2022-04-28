Sisodia reviews underpass work, okays road projects

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a series of inspections to expedite projects under the Public Works Department (PWD), Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reviewed the construction work of the underpass at Benito Juarez Marg (BJ Marg) along with works related to the development of roads of Central Delhi and New Delhi on Wednesday.

For road works, Sisodia, who also handles the PWD, approved projects worth Rs 23.96 crore. Additional Rs 2.54 crore has been sanctioned to install lifts and escalators for better mobility at the foot over bridge and skywalk being built along with the underpass at BJ Marg.

The Deputy CM said, “The government is committed to provide safe, smooth and beautiful roads to the people of Delhi. Our focus is to decongest Delhi’s roads, strengthen them and give people a better commuting experience.”

Along with this project, Sisodia also reviewed the works related to the strengthening and development of roads in Central and New Delhi. He also directed PWD officers to improve the condition of the roads.

In this regard, projects worth Rs 24 crore have been sanctioned for road work. Of this, the Rajpura Road-Tis Hazari Red Light-Civil Line Police Station stretch will be renovated at a cost of Rs 4.44 crore. Besides, two stretch on the Outer Ring Road – the Wazirabad Ring Road-Gandhi Vihar Subway stretch at a cost of Rs 9.75 crore and the Gandhi Vihar-Burari Flyover stretch at a cost Rs 9.77 crore – will be redone.