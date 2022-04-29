Action plan rolled out to tackle Delhi's drinking water woes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Keeping in view the soaring temperatures followed by peak water demand in the national capital the Delhi Jal Board has come up with a ‘Summer Action Plan 2022’Water Minister and Delhi Jal Board chairman Satyendar Jain held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the government’s summer action plan.

He said, “Strengthening of water treatment plants, repair, and extension of water supply pipelines, availability of water tankers, and e-piao water kiosks are taken into account to ensure that water supplies in all areas of Delhi are unimpeded during the April-to-July peak summer season.”

Production target increased

In order to meet the water requirements of city residents – especially considering the rising heat in the city this year – the government is targeting production of 1,000 MGD of potable water during this summer by optimising all resources. Earlier, there used to be 935 MGD of potable water produced during the summer.

Continuous monitoring

Continuous monitoring will be done to prevent the closure of water treatment plants due to managing high levels of ammonia in water. In fact, the level of ammonia in water coming from Haryana increases many times, which reduces the capacity of Delhi’s plant and deepens the water crisis in many areas. For this, a new monitoring process has been prepared for this so that the crisis can be managed in an efficient way.

Piped water supply network

Piped water supply networks, which are the lifeline of water supply in Delhi, are being provided in unauthorised/regularised colonies in a phased manner. By December 2021, piped water supply had been extended to 1,642 colonies. Piped water supply networks have been laid down in 65 colonies. In the other 38, work is in progress to lay piped water supply networks.