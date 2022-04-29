Coal shortage: Delhi warns power outage for Metro, hospitals

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the possible shortage of coal in power plants that supply electricity to the national capital, Power Minister Satyendar Jain held an emergency meeting on Thursday and wrote to the Central government requesting its intervention to ensure that capital’s residents get unrestricted supply of electricity.

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)’s Dadri-II and Jhajjar (Aravalli), both power plants were established primarily to meet the power requirement in Delhi. However, there is very little stock of coal left here, said Satyendar Jain.

Presently, 25 to 30 per cent of the electricity demand in the national capital is being met through these power stations, which are facing a coal shortage. These power stations play an important role in preventing blackouts in some parts of Delhi and are also essential to ensure the continuous supply of electricity to DMRC, various hospitals, and to the people of Delhi in the upcoming summer season.

The power minister said if steps are not taken in time, shortages in round-the-clock power supply may ensue. The Dadri-II, Unchahar, Kahalgaon, Farakka and Jhajjar power plants in Delhi supply 1,751 MW of electricity per day. Delhi gets its maximum supply of 728 MW from the Dadri-II power station, followed by 100 MW from the Unchahar power station.

In such a situation, due to disruption of power supply from these two power stations, problems may arise in ensuring 24-hour power supply to many essential institutions including Delhi Metro as well as hospitals. According to the daily coal report of the National Power Portal, there is an acute shortage of coal at these NTPC power stations.