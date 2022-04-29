Delhi AAP accuses BJP leaders of seeking bribe from traders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Thursday launched an attack on the BJP after its people allegedly barged into 200 shops in Kalyanpuri to demand Rs 10,000 as monthly bribe from the shopkeepers. AAP senior leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak claimed that BJP threatened Kalyanpuri shopkeepers saying if they don’t pay `20 lakh, they’ll get their shops bulldozed.

MLA Kuldeep Kumar said, “Kalyanpuri market is full of small traders, BJP is trying to snatch their livelihood by extorting them. BJP has threatened all the shopkeepers to collect money till they come back. BJP’s hooliganism will not sustain in Delhi.”

Pathak said, “This is not merely an allegation against a political opposition, but a written and certified complaint against the BJP’s tyranny submitted by the market association itself along with the names and numbers of those in charge. This complaint was filed yesterday and submitted to the police this morning.”

He said, “Today the looming atmosphere of terror and intimidation which has engulfed all of Delhi is a result of BJP’s undying need to fill its pockets even in its last few days in the MCD. To meet its own material ends, the BJP is torturing and pressurising people, damaging their livelihoods and families.”

A few days earlier, the AAP had accused BJP councillors of demanding bribes from city residents after their party’s chief Adesh Gupta asked Mayors of South and East MCDs to bulldoze illegal encroachments.