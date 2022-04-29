STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi AAP accuses BJP leaders of seeking bribe from traders

The AAP on Thursday launched an attack on the BJP after its people allegedly barged into 200 shops in Kalyanpuri to demand `10,000 as monthly bribe from the shopkeepers.

Published: 29th April 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Thursday launched an attack on the BJP after its people allegedly barged into 200 shops in Kalyanpuri to demand Rs 10,000 as monthly bribe from the shopkeepers. AAP senior leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak claimed that BJP threatened Kalyanpuri shopkeepers saying if they don’t pay `20 lakh, they’ll get their shops bulldozed.

MLA Kuldeep Kumar said, “Kalyanpuri market is full of small traders, BJP is trying to snatch their livelihood by extorting them. BJP has threatened all the shopkeepers to collect money till they come back. BJP’s hooliganism will not sustain in Delhi.”

Pathak said, “This is not merely an allegation against a political opposition, but a written and certified complaint against the BJP’s tyranny submitted by the market association itself along with the names and numbers of those in charge. This complaint was filed yesterday and submitted to the police this morning.”

He said, “Today the looming atmosphere of terror and intimidation which has engulfed all of Delhi is a result of BJP’s undying need to fill its pockets even in its last few days in the MCD. To meet its own material ends, the BJP is torturing and pressurising people, damaging their livelihoods and families.”
A few days earlier, the AAP  had accused BJP councillors of demanding bribes from city residents after their party’s chief Adesh Gupta asked Mayors of South and East MCDs to bulldoze illegal encroachments. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bribe
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp