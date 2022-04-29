STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Cases rise but containment zone numbers dip

Health Minister Satyendar Jain, meanwhile, said that though Covid cases have increased, people were not developing severe symptoms.

Published: 29th April 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

​​People not wearing masks in New Delhi on Thursday | Shekhar Yadav

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At a time when Delhi is reporting a rise in Covid cases, the number of containment zones dropped by more than six-fold from 919 to 148 in a single day. What makes this dip interesting is that there was a steady rise in containment zones (see box) in the last few days.

According to health officials, the reason behind this could be that a large chunk of accrued Covid cases were reported on a particular day resulting in delisting of the zones in one go. Another official added that there might be a policy change on containment zones because of which a drastic fall was noticed on Thursday. 

Under the city government’s Operation SHIELD, an area is designated as a containment zone when three or more Corona positive cases are reported. If no positive cases are reported inside a containment zone for the last four weeks, the area is removed from the list.

The Morning Standard tried to reach out to the nodal officer responsible who maintains  data on containment zones, but he remained unavailable. According to an official from the health department, cases are increasing but the prevailing variants are not as strong as earlier because of which people are not reporting infections. 

But the explanation does not hold ground as over 1,000 daily new cases was reported for the seventh consecutive day on Thursday. While the city reported 1,490 cases and two fatalities, the positivity rate stood at 4.62%. Delhi now has a total of 5,250 active Covid cases.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain, meanwhile, said that though Covid cases have increased, people were not developing severe symptoms. ‘‘This is because our population is fully vaccinated and a large number of people have had the infection in the past.’’ Jain said the government was keeping a close watch on Covid cases. 

“The Delhi Government is closely monitoring the situation. Our health-care infrastructure has already been completely revamped. We have set aside 10,000 beds for Corona patients. We are fully prepared to deal with any situation that may arise,” the health minister added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 covid in Delhi
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp