Delhi HC seeks view of cops on police station CCTVs 

Published: 29th April 2022 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV Camera

CCTV Camera (Representational Image | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the police’s stand on a plea to ensure the installation of functional CCTV cameras in all the police stations in the city.Justice Yashwant Varma sought a status report from the agency on the petition by Chandril Dabas who has also sought directions to ensure that the CCTV footage is stored at least for a minimum period of one year or eighteen months. 

The petitioner, represented by lawyer Manan Aggarwal, said in the petition that in June last year, he was harassed and threatened by certain police officials after he was found without an e-pass issued for movement during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

He claimed in the plea that he explained to the police that he was going to his workplace to get the documents for issuance of an e-pass but he was taken to the concerned police station and made to sign some papers.     

It is the petitioner’s grievance that when approached the trial court for initiation of action against the erring officials and sought the preservation of CCTV footage, the police claimed that the CCTV footage in question could not be preserved as the backup was only for eighteen days and the camera covering the open area of the police station was also not functional. 

The petition has argued that such a situation violates a Supreme Court decision which directed that CCTV footage in all police stations must be stored for at least 18 months. 

