PWD to revamp arterial roads in East Delhi, Rs 9 crore set aside for project

The minister directed the PWD engineers that these works be completed within the stipulated time and on priority with minimum discomfort to the public.

Published: 29th April 2022 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city government approved Rs 9.39 crore on Thursday for revamping arterial roads in East Delhi. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reviewed the redevelopment work of 12 roads which are under the purview of the Public Works Department (PWD). The minister has been inspecting various project sites of the PWD in the last few days.

Roads wider than 60 ft are taken care by the PWD, which are responsible for the maintenance of about 1,260 km of roads in the national capital.The minister directed the PWD engineers that these works be completed within the stipulated time and on priority with minimum discomfort to the public.“Providing smooth roads and safe commuting to residents of Delhi is a priority for the AAP government. For this, we are using the latest technology to strengthen our roads. New world-class roads of the national capital will reduce the travel time of our citizens and will be sustainable,’’ said Sisodia, who also hold the portfolio of PWD.The redevelopment of these arterial roads would make driving easier for the commuters, he added. “The roads will be pliable in all seasons.’’ 

