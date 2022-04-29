STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Scorching summer pushes temperatures to record levels

Mercury soars past 45 degrees mark at some weather stations; national capital experiences ninth heat wave day of the month, the highest ever in 12 years

Published: 29th April 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

People take precaution to brave the hot spell in the capital which crossed 65 days. Surrounding areas in northwest and central India are also affected | Shekhar Yadav

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Severe heat wave conditions were observed in parts of the national capital on Thursday. The mercury settled at 46 degrees Celsius at Yamuna Sports Complex — highest in the country with Hisar. Besides, Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi, also recorded the highest of the season — 43.5 degrees C. This was the second-highest recorded in this station in 12 years. The previous highest was 43.7 in April 2010.

Temperature breached the 45 degrees C mark at some stations and remained around 43-44 at most others. In Gurugram, a maximum temperature of 45.6 was recorded, while it was 45.4 at Najafgarh and 45.2 at Pitampura. Delhi Ridge saw a maximum of 45.1 degrees C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declares it a heat wave when the maximum temperature is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above the normal, and is 40 degrees or above. It may also be recorded when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees C or above.The ongoing heat wave spell is the third one that the national capital region is reeling under this summer. Heat wave conditions are likely to remain till May 2, for which the IMD had issued a yellow alert on Wednesday. So far, Delhi has recorded nine heat wave days this April, the highest since 2010 when the figure was 10.

R K Jenamani, senior IMD scientist, said the whole of northwest and central India is facing a heat wave, which is likely to stay till May 2. “Safdarjung may record a total of around 10 or 11 heat wave days this month,” he said. “The dry spell of around 65 days, not just in Delhi but also in the surrounding areas, along with westerly winds have kept temperatures high.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heat wave Summer temperatures
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp