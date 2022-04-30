Dance when u r delighted and disappointed also-program held in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: "Dance when you are delighted, dance sure when you are disappointed because it is dance only that helps us design the destiny", goes a saying. And it was delightfully dwelt upon through rainbow of rhythms and rings at a cultural event christened ‘Let’s shake a leg’, organised on the occasion of International Dance Day (IDD) at British Lingua- an institute dedicated to promoting English communication skills and personality development among the young generation in Delhi on Friday.

The event not only let the audience know how dancing impacts life positively and lastingly but also enthused and enthralled them to such an extent that majority of them radiated with positive vibes exhibiting"soothing smiles" on their faces.

“IDD inspires us to have the ability to move our body rhythmically to music following a set of sequence of steps, shaking a leg, cutting a rug, tripping the light fantastic, footing it, stepping it, hoofing it, whirling and twirling the body.”, said Dr Birbal Jha-the British Lingua managing director after inaugurating the session of ‘Let’s shake a leg.’

Further, appealing to the audience on the day, Dr Jha motivated them to stand up and get jigging as the dance of any sort teaches us how to interact with music and express ourselves artistically, fantastically and captivatingly.

“Dancing, a form of exercise, has a recreational and entertaining value in human life. Having such a skill could be a way to stay fit and be in fine fettle for people of all ages, shapes and sizes. Music accompanied by dancing gets into the soul of those participating in it, replacing any negative energy from the body with the positive one." added Dr Birbal who is known as ‘Paagman of India’ for his socio-cultural movement that spurred the Central Government-led by Narendra Modi to issue a postal stamp on Mithila Paag in 2017.

“Participation in dancing activities establishes a sense of community life and togetherness, allowing one to be as closer as possible and to be joined at hips.”, Dr Jha added.

Describing the forms of dances practised in the world, he said: “There are varied sorts of dances found in all cultures of the world whether east or west. However, with globalization beginning in the early ’90s, and with the manifestation of the Internet, cultural exchanges have become ubiquitous and are enjoyed by all”.

‘Come on and make a friendship with British Lingua’ sung by Maanbardhan Kanth was the theme song on the day to which a group of students on the day footed it and stepped it, sending across a message of fraternity and goodwill.

Dr Jha, who is also a reputed linguist and etymologist reiterated his commitment to providing unfettered access to English Communication skills to the deprived section of society who could not afford to go to English medium schools for financial reasons.

The Save the Paag Campaign, a socio-cultural movement led by Dr Jha has set a milestone in the history of India, more particularly in the belt of Mithila.