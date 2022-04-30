Delhi records second hottest April in 72 years

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Records tumbled as Delhi reported its second hottest April in 72 years on Friday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an ‘Orange alert’ warning the people of a severe heat wave.

The mercury touched 46.4 degrees Celsius at the Sports Complex. Ridge (45.7 degrees Celsius), Mungeshpur (45.9 degrees Celsius), Najafgarh (45.9 degrees Celsius) and Pitampura (45.9 degrees Celsius) recorded the maximum temperature five to seven notches above the normal.

The monthly average maximum temperature was 40.2 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. Barring April 21, when the mercury settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi recorded above-normal maximum temperature on all other days.

As for the record books, it was way back on April 18, 2010 when the maximum temperature had touched 43.7 degrees Celsius. The all-time high temperature for the month is 45.6 degrees Celsius, which was recorded on April 29, 1941.

The national capital has experienced three prolonged heat waves this month in the absence of periodic light rainfall and thunderstorms. Relief is unlikely in the next two days. But, it predicted, that Delhi may see a partly cloudy sky, light rain and a dust storm with winds on Sunday. The heat wave is expected to abate from Monday under the influence of a western disturbance, which is likely to affect northwest India from the night of May 1, it said.

Given the record heat, the Met department advised people to be on the guard and issued a yellow alert. It uses four colour codes for weather warnings – ‘green’ (no action needed), ‘yellow’ (watch and stay updated), ‘orange’ (be prepared), and ‘red’ (take action).