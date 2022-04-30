STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Ensure timely completion of Yamuna restoration project’

Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal, in a recent meeting, has emphasised on time-bound completion of landscaping, ensuring enough green cover and plantation on the Yamuna riverfront.

Published: 30th April 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal, in a recent meeting, has emphasised on time-bound completion of landscaping, ensuring enough green cover and plantation on the Yamuna riverfront.
Baijal along with senior government officials reviewed the work progress of restoration and rejuvenation of the riverfront. 

Being undertaken at different locations, the initiative has been a priority project and is monitored by the L-G himself. “Advised VC Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to take adequate steps for surveillance and security of the area besides provision of public facilities for the convenience of visitors,” he tweeted.

“It is important to ensure time bound completion of landscaping and plantation in the area to restore wetlands and riverine ecosystem,” he said. A large section of the 22 km-long stretch along the river has been redeveloped by the DDA as part of its project.

Baijal also emphasised on the need for coordinating with the education department so that students can visit the site and learn about the significance of environment conservation. During the past two decades, the river, passing through the NCT of Delhi has undergone serious degradation. Despite several interventions by the government, and high level committees, the river remains critically polluted The ministry constituted an expert committee in 2013, where it asked to critically analyse and examine the Yamuna River Front Development Plan of DDA. 

In 2021, the DDA had approved the formation of the River Yamuna Management Committee (RYMC) for effective monitoring of conservation and ongoing restoration projects along the riverfront.  The authority has been restoring and developing the floodplains by providing green buffers, planting native grass species and creating wetlands.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Baijal Yamuna river
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp