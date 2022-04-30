‘Ensure timely completion of Yamuna restoration project’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal, in a recent meeting, has emphasised on time-bound completion of landscaping, ensuring enough green cover and plantation on the Yamuna riverfront.

Baijal along with senior government officials reviewed the work progress of restoration and rejuvenation of the riverfront.

Being undertaken at different locations, the initiative has been a priority project and is monitored by the L-G himself. “Advised VC Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to take adequate steps for surveillance and security of the area besides provision of public facilities for the convenience of visitors,” he tweeted.

“It is important to ensure time bound completion of landscaping and plantation in the area to restore wetlands and riverine ecosystem,” he said. A large section of the 22 km-long stretch along the river has been redeveloped by the DDA as part of its project.

Baijal also emphasised on the need for coordinating with the education department so that students can visit the site and learn about the significance of environment conservation. During the past two decades, the river, passing through the NCT of Delhi has undergone serious degradation. Despite several interventions by the government, and high level committees, the river remains critically polluted The ministry constituted an expert committee in 2013, where it asked to critically analyse and examine the Yamuna River Front Development Plan of DDA.

In 2021, the DDA had approved the formation of the River Yamuna Management Committee (RYMC) for effective monitoring of conservation and ongoing restoration projects along the riverfront. The authority has been restoring and developing the floodplains by providing green buffers, planting native grass species and creating wetlands.