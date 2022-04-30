STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plea against Asthana to be heard on May 18

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea challenging the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as the Delhi police chief on May 18. 

Published: 30th April 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea challenging the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as the Delhi police chief on May 18. Appearing for the NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation, advocate Prashant Bhushan mentioned the matter before the bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud. He said that the matter that is listed on May 18 should be heard early as Asthana’s term will expire in July. 

In response, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the central government was a stakeholder and that there was no urgency to hear it earlier. The court agreed to hear the matter on May 18. In its petition, the NGO had termed the extension of Asthana’s tenure as well as an appointment as ‘illegal’, contending that he did not have a remaining tenure of mandatory six months of service at the time of appointment. The appointment was also challenged on the grounds of alleged irregularities such as ignoring requirements under Inter Cadre deputation of All India Service Rules. 

The Centre had  defended its decision, saying Asthana was picked to provide effective policing on the recent law and order situation which arose in Delhi” and there was a compelling need to appoint him taking into consideration the national capital’s situation of policing issues, public order and other implications. 

