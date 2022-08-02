Home Cities Delhi

2020 riots: Essence of speeches of accused to create fear among Muslims, cops to Delhi High Court  

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad submitted when Khalid’s counsel had said there was nothing wrong in his speech, “It is a very calculated speech. It brings various points.

Published: 02nd August 2022 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police told the Delhi High Court on Monday that the speeches delivered by various accused in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the communal riots in February 2020 had a common factor ‘the essence was to create a sense of fear in the Muslim population’.

Opposing the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid, one of the arrested accused in the case, the prosecution said the speech delivered by him in Amravati in February 2020 was a ‘very calculated speech’ which brought various points including the Babri Masjid, instant triple talaq, Kashmir, suppression of Muslims and the CAA and NRC.

The submissions were made before a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar which was hearing a plea by Khalid, who challenged a trial court’s order dismissing his bail application.
Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad submitted when Khalid’s counsel had said there was nothing wrong in his speech, “It is a very calculated speech. It brings various points.

One - Babri Masjid, two ‘ triple talaq, three ‘Kashmir, four ‘Muslims are suppressed and five ‘CAA and NRC’. He said the speeches made by several accused had one common factor which is in the entire speech, that is, ‘the essence is to create a sense of fear in Muslim population’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court UAPA Umar Khalid Babri Masjid
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp