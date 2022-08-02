2020 riots: Essence of speeches of accused to create fear among Muslims, cops to Delhi High Court  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police told the Delhi High Court on Monday that the speeches delivered by various accused in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the communal riots in February 2020 had a common factor ‘the essence was to create a sense of fear in the Muslim population’.

Opposing the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid, one of the arrested accused in the case, the prosecution said the speech delivered by him in Amravati in February 2020 was a ‘very calculated speech’ which brought various points including the Babri Masjid, instant triple talaq, Kashmir, suppression of Muslims and the CAA and NRC.

The submissions were made before a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar which was hearing a plea by Khalid, who challenged a trial court’s order dismissing his bail application.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad submitted when Khalid’s counsel had said there was nothing wrong in his speech, “It is a very calculated speech. It brings various points.

One - Babri Masjid, two ‘ triple talaq, three ‘Kashmir, four ‘Muslims are suppressed and five ‘CAA and NRC’. He said the speeches made by several accused had one common factor which is in the entire speech, that is, ‘the essence is to create a sense of fear in Muslim population’.

