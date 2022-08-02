Nexa portfolio going grand!

Vikram Gour By

The Grand Vitara is the latest entrant in the Nexa portfolio, and it is the flagship product for the brand. It boasts of a signature design language that the company likes to call ‘Crafted Futurism’. The vehicle looks sharp and sleek. The treatment to the headlights, front grille, and rear lights bring out its premium appeal. Key highlights include the hi-gloss finish on the grille, the three-element LED DRLs with an integrated turn lamp, and the sweeping LED tail lights.

Interior

The cabin has been tastefully appointed to carry a sophisticated aura. It is worth mentioning that the space on board is extremely well thought as five adults can be seated. The Grand Vitara boasts of rich faux leather seats and door accents, an impressive instrument panel, and ventilated seats for the front passenger and driver. Smart features include a heads-up display, wireless charging, a SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, a 360-degree view camera, and Suzuki Connect app that offers over 40+ features.

Powertrain options

The Grand Vitara will be offered with two distinct powertrain options. The top-end versions will benefit from the 1.5 litre intelligent electric hybrid that comes with a dual power system (electric motor + petrol engine combo), which is a self-charging strong hybrid set up and allows the owner to drive in pure electric mode at times. It delivers a combined output of 115.56PS and boasts of an efficiency of 27.97kmpl! The other unit is the 1.5 litre K-Series engine with a smart hybrid system. This engine delivers 103PS of power and 136Nm of torque. The hybrid is available with multiple drive modes, an e-CVT transmission, and Suzuki ALLGRIP all-wheel-drive that offers multiple modes.

Package deal

The Grand Vitara also benefits from six airbags, Electronic Stability Program with Hill Hold Assist, 3-point ELR seat belts (all seats), and Rear Disc Brake standard across all variants.

Expected price: Rs 14-17 lakh

