Home Cities Delhi

An ode to Bikaner’s Usta art 

If Delhi-based label Jajaabor’s designers Kanika Sachdev and Neelanjan Ghosh had not visited Bikaner for a shoot, we would have never known of the existence of the usta art form.

Published: 03rd August 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Silhouettes from the collection

Silhouettes from the collection

By Priyamvada Rana
Express News Service

If Delhi-based label Jajaabor’s designers Kanika Sachdev and Neelanjan Ghosh had not visited Bikaner for a shoot, we would have never known of the existence of the usta art form. The exquisite art that has Persian roots, flourished in the Mughal era and beautifully intermingled with the marvellous architecture of Bikaner in ancient times. Today, it manifests its glory in the architecture of Bikaner’s Junagarh Fort’s Anoop Palace, Chandra Palace, Karan Palace and Phool Mahal. 

When Jajaabor’s team went to the Gaj Kesari Hotel in Bikaner for a shoot, found that usta artists of Bikaner do intricate wood carvings to shape a 3-D pattern, then paint it in exuberant colours, and add a splendid touch of gold that gives it a regal appeal. That was the moment when they were inspired to pay homage to usta with their collection ‘Wah Usta Wah’, their spring/summer ’22 edit. 

Extolling the history of the art form, Kanika and Neelanjan share with us that the art form originated around 600 to 800 years ago when Persian artisans were invited to design forts in Bikaner. “Like many other art forms, this too is languishing, since the younger generations don’t see themselves making enough through it. We felt it was important to spread its story.”

The celebrity label, which has been spotted on Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Regina Cassandra, showed its collection at the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week in March. Kanika and Neelanjan tell us about their design philosophy for this collection, “We believe that if we are comfortable in classic Indian silhouettes, then why can’t we design them in such a way that they can be worn on the streets of London or Paris? The question shaped our guiding philosophy for this collection.”

While the duo took inspiration from the usta art form, they wanted to convert that into something more contemporary. The designer’s inspiration then translated into making 3-D kind ensembles by using layering and cut work in designs. They used breezier fabrics like silk and chanderi, thus making the pieces lighter and suitable for the Indian summer. Rs 15,000 upwards

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bikaner Usta art Persian root
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp