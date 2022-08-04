New Nexons

Praveen Raja By

Express News Service

The Tata Nexon range has found a solid following among customers across India, and it comes as no surprise that this compact SUV is the fourth best-selling vehicle in India currently. To capitalise on its popularity, Tata Motors has introduced two variants, which will cater to a larger audience.

Tata Nexon XM+ (S)

Placed between the XM (S) and XZ+ variants, this new entrant in the Nexon line-up comes with an electric sunroof, 7” floating infotainment system, a four-speaker audio system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, rain sensing wipers, a cooled glove box, rear AC vents, a digital instrument cluster, multi drive modes, auto headlamps, and a 12V socket at the rear to charge larger devices. It has been positioned as a value-for-money option and will be available in petrol and diesel engine options.

Tata Nexon EV Prime

The Nexon EV Prime adds to the EV line-up. The roll-out has been a feature update that includes Multi-Mode Regen, Automatic Brake Lamp Activation on Regen, Cruise Control, Indirect Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (iTPMS), Smartwatch integrated connectivity feature, and Charging Timeout of 110 seconds. Interestingly, Tata Motors is offering these features as an over-the-air update to existing Nexon EV customers free of charge. This first-of-its-kind update in India showcases the potential that manufacturers have with raising the bar on service.

The Nexon XM+ (S) range starts at Rs 9.75 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.70 lakh for the diesel automatic version

