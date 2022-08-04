Home Cities Delhi

Register FIR against former Congress MLA, says Lieutenant Governor Saxena

In the report, Kishan was prima facie found to have indulged in preparing bogus voter identity cards at his own residential address.

Published: 04th August 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena on Wednesday directed the vigilance department to initiate “criminal action” against former Congress party MLA Jai Kishan in a case pending enquiry in the Lokayukta, where he was found to be “interfering with the electoral process’ allegedly for undue “electoral gains”, said officials.

According to officials, after examination of the report submitted by the Lokayukta recommending criminal action against Kishan, the L-G directed the vigilance department to issue necessary directions to the Delhi Police Commissioner for registering an FIR against him under the provisions of IPC.

In the report, Kishan was prima facie found to have indulged in preparing bogus voter identity cards at his own residential address. However, he denied the charges and said, “They have reopened the case now, only to put undue pressure on me and the party. I will challenge the decision once I get hold of the FIR copy.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lieutenant Governor Congress party MLA Jai Kishan Vigilance department FIR
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp