Register FIR against former Congress MLA, says Lieutenant Governor Saxena

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena on Wednesday directed the vigilance department to initiate “criminal action” against former Congress party MLA Jai Kishan in a case pending enquiry in the Lokayukta, where he was found to be “interfering with the electoral process’ allegedly for undue “electoral gains”, said officials. According to officials, after examination of the report submitted by the Lokayukta recommending criminal action against Kishan, the L-G directed the vigilance department to issue necessary directions to the Delhi Police Commissioner for registering an FIR against him under the provisions of IPC. In the report, Kishan was prima facie found to have indulged in preparing bogus voter identity cards at his own residential address. However, he denied the charges and said, “They have reopened the case now, only to put undue pressure on me and the party. I will challenge the decision once I get hold of the FIR copy.”