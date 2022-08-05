Covid cases, hospitalisation see uptick in Delhi, 4 more fatalities

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the hospitalisation rate has also been increasing steadily. In the last seven days, there has been a 36 per cent growth rate of hospitalisation of patients in the national capital.

While on July 29, 244 patients were hospitalised, the numbers increased to 386 on August 4.

According to the doctors, the cases are mostly of patients referred from other hospitals and other Co-morbid conditions.

A total of 119 patients were admitted in the ICU wards and 99 were on oxygen support and 12 were on ventilator. Meanwhile, with relaxed norms and no strict policy on masks, the number of daily rise in Covid-19 cases has also increased and on Thursday a total of 2,202 cases were reported as per the bulletin released by the state government’s health department.

This is the second consecutive day when the numbers crossed 2,000 after two months. Along with this, a total of four patients lost their lives. The positivity rate stood at 11.84%, the foyer consecutive day when the positivity rate remained above 10 percent.

On Wednesday, Delhi reported five coronavirus-related deaths along with 2,073 new cases the positivity rate remained stood at 11.64 per cent, it was the highest since January 24 when it was 11.79 per cent. Delhi had reported 1,506 Covid cases, and three deaths on Tuesday while the test positivity rate stood at 10.69 per cent. The day before, the positivity rate was 11.41 per cent.

While the beds at hospitals are gradually being occupied, beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant. There are 197 containment zones in the city at present, said the data.

