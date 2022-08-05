Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Deputy CM reviews progress of 16 streetscaping pilot projects

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday reviewed the progress of the streetscaping project of 16 roads across different parts of the national capital. 

Published: 05th August 2022 07:36 AM

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday reviewed the progress of the streetscaping project of 16 roads across different parts of the national capital. 

He noted that the streetscaping work across various road stretches is going on at a fast pace and on time, however, there are a few stretches where contractors are not following the set standards of safety and security. Taking cognisance of the situation, the minister directed the PWD officials to take stringent action against contractors.

Sisodia said that it is the government’s priority to ensure the safety of residents during the road construction works and to ensure that they do not face any kind of inconvenience. In such a situation, the contractors who do not follow these rules will not be spared and strict action will be taken against them.

“The government is committed to provide safe and well-designed roads to residents of the national capital and is working diligently on giving them a makeover as per European standards,” the minister added.

Comments

