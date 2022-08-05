Home Cities Delhi

Sisodia’s ministry complains about poor construction of Delhi government schools: BJP

IT seems Delhi’s education department is unhappy with its own government over ‘poor construction’ of schools.

Delhi schools have reopened for Classes 9th and 11th after almost a year.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It seems Delhi’s education department is unhappy with its own government over ‘poor construction' of schools. A letter was shared by some BJP leaders on Thursday in which the Education Ministry, which is under Manish Sisodia, has complained about the poor construction of Delhi government schools by the Public Works Department (PWD), held by Satyender Jain.

The BJP termed the letter, written by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on July 20, as a ‘proof’ of poor condition of Delhi government schools. The letter reads, “A number of complaints have been received from various schools regarding non-completion of work, use of low-quality material, and various deficiencies in the construction by PWD. These shortcomings hamper the very purpose of the DoE.”

It further says the deficiencies mentioned in the complaints have made the running of the schools difficult and also poses threat to students and staff. The Delhi government officials, however, asserted that there were bound to be a few shortcomings in the construction of such a huge number of classrooms and these were being addressed.

“In the second phase of construction, 12,000 classrooms were built in about 240 schools. The Deputy CM (Sisodia), the PWD minister (Jain) and senior officials of both departments have been conducting regular inspections at different stages of construction.  …The Deputy Chief Minister had instructed the heads of schools to point out any shortcomings in the construction before taking possession of the new 
buildings,” a government statement said. It added that on Sisodia’s instructions, the DoE had written to PWD so that the deficiencies can be removed.

