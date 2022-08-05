Home Cities Delhi

Why is ration card necessary for aid under Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi, asks Delhi HC

RAN provides financial assistance to patients, living below poverty line and who are suffering from major life-threatening diseases, to receive treatment at any hospital.

Published: 05th August 2022 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Ration cards.

Ration cards. (Representational image)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday questioned why having a ration card was necessary for a citizen to avail financial benefits under the Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi (RAN) and sought the stand of the Centre and city government on plea by a below poverty line cancer patient to declare the mandate illegal and unconstitutional.

Justice Yashwant Varma issued notice on the petition by the 30-year-old woman whose request to AIIMS for financial aid under the scheme was rejected on account of non-availability of a ration card and granted time to the respondents to file their reply.

The court observed that without a ration card, the petitioner would not get the benefit under RAN, which would defeat the scheme itself.

RAN provides financial assistance to patients, living below poverty line and who are suffering from major life-threatening diseases, to receive treatment at any super speciality hospital or other government hospitals.

The financial assistance to such patients is released in the form of a 'one-time grant' which is released to the hospital concerned.

The judge noted that Delhi has already reached its limit with respect to the issuance of ration cards and asked, "What happens to someone without a ration card?" What is this necessary? If you want to find out the details of the family then there are other documents. Why is ration card important?" the court questioned.

The petitioner, in her plea filed through advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh, said she needs blood and platelets from outside and since no medicine is working on her, the only way to save her life is through Immunomodulation which will cost around Rs 15 lakhs.

Delhi government counsel said that its representation to the central government seeking an increase in the limit imposed on the ration cards to be issued has been rejected.

In the plea, the petitioner said the mandate under RAN to provide a ration card, besides an income certificate --when one of such document is sufficient to prove the financial status --is "arbitrary, discriminatory, unconstitutional, illegal, irrational, having no nexus with the object underlying therein, opposed to public policy and contrary to public interest".

The plea added that on account of the Centre "not extending new ration cards beyond the limit of 72,77,995 persons", the petitioner's family could not be issued a new ration card for no fault of their own.

"It is also to mention here that respondent Government of NCT of Delhi had requested respondent Union of India to increase the threshold limit of ration card beneficiaries but the same was consequently denied. Due to this issue petitioner could not be issued a new ration card resulting in non-acceptance of application under RAN scheme for grant of aid for treatment at AIIMS," the plea said.

The matter would be heard next on August 31.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ration card Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi Delhi High Court
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp