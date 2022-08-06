Congress protest, rain leads to traffic chaos

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Heavy rains lashed parts of the city on Friday, bringing much-needed respite from heat but also led to waterlogging and traffic slowdown in some areas. Gurugram also witnessed traffic snarls at various routes. Adding to the woes, Congress called for a mass protest against the price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items which multiplied the traffic congestion, said a senior traffic police officer.

The traffic movement was affected on various routes such as the new Rohtak road in both the carriageways from Anand Parbat towards Zakhira. Both the carriageways from Singhu Border towards Mukarba Chowk and vice-versa also saw congestion due to heavy waterlogging in front of Apple Mandi, Khampur Village and near Banku Rasoi respectively. Kindly avoid the stretch, the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Meanwhile, traffic in Gurugram also remained standstill, which caused trouble to the commuters’ travelling from Delhi to Gurugram and vice versa. According to a senior Gurugram police official, the traffic was affected at Basai Chowk, Khushal Chowk, CRPF Chowk, and Kapriwas Chowk towards Jaipur.

Deputy commissioner of Police (traffic) Alap Patel said that the traffic advisory in connection with the Congress protest was already issued, as a result, the diverted traffic increased the congestion on various roads — Mathura road, Panchukian road and Dhaul Kuna flyover road. He also clarified that there was no major traffic congestion reported and traffic moved swiftly after a few hours.

“Amid all the traffic chaos, The PM, Home Minister and other MPs reached the parliament with no hindrance,” said Alap. Patel also said that a meeting was conducted between the Gurugram and Delhi traffic police to plan better preparations for Independence Day traffic.

Protest over GST hike added to woes

Adding to the woes, Congress called for a mass protest against the price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items which multiplied the traffic congestion, said a traffic police officer

NEW DELHI: Heavy rains lashed parts of the city on Friday, bringing much-needed respite from heat but also led to waterlogging and traffic slowdown in some areas. Gurugram also witnessed traffic snarls at various routes. Adding to the woes, Congress called for a mass protest against the price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items which multiplied the traffic congestion, said a senior traffic police officer. The traffic movement was affected on various routes such as the new Rohtak road in both the carriageways from Anand Parbat towards Zakhira. Both the carriageways from Singhu Border towards Mukarba Chowk and vice-versa also saw congestion due to heavy waterlogging in front of Apple Mandi, Khampur Village and near Banku Rasoi respectively. Kindly avoid the stretch, the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. Meanwhile, traffic in Gurugram also remained standstill, which caused trouble to the commuters’ travelling from Delhi to Gurugram and vice versa. According to a senior Gurugram police official, the traffic was affected at Basai Chowk, Khushal Chowk, CRPF Chowk, and Kapriwas Chowk towards Jaipur. Deputy commissioner of Police (traffic) Alap Patel said that the traffic advisory in connection with the Congress protest was already issued, as a result, the diverted traffic increased the congestion on various roads — Mathura road, Panchukian road and Dhaul Kuna flyover road. He also clarified that there was no major traffic congestion reported and traffic moved swiftly after a few hours. “Amid all the traffic chaos, The PM, Home Minister and other MPs reached the parliament with no hindrance,” said Alap. Patel also said that a meeting was conducted between the Gurugram and Delhi traffic police to plan better preparations for Independence Day traffic. Protest over GST hike added to woes Adding to the woes, Congress called for a mass protest against the price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items which multiplied the traffic congestion, said a traffic police officer