CUET Day 2: Chaos, cancellation hit students

NEW DELHI: Technical glitches marred the second day of Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG exam, with several students complaining that they waited for two hours only to be informed that the exams had been called off yet again. The nightmare haunted the students for yet another day.

Many centres across Delhi-NCR witnessed chaos due to the last-minute cancellation. Parents and students were seen frustrated and troubled. The National Testing Agency (NTA), however, in its statement maintained that the first shift of the CUET-UG exam was carried out smoothly at 95% of the centres across the country.

Students and parents blamed the authorities for not being able to conduct the exam and causing such havoc. Many of them took to social media to share their concerns. Sonia, a student said, “It’s safe to say that CUET turned out to be NTA’s biggest disaster so far. Everything that could’ve gone wrong, went wrong.”

Meanwhile, supporting the students’ issue, the CPI (M) leader tweeted, “Exams getting cancelled and total mismanagement. CUET is turning out to be a total disaster. Ruling party is only capable of PR stunts while the on-ground implementation is total failure.”

Parents shared videos from the exam centres which showed how they have been waiting for long hours to get some clarity. One of the parents tweeted, “Today it was the CUET exam at Centre B. M. Group of Institutes, Farukhnagar (Gurgaon) which was cancelled due to non-availability of technical staff of the NTA. What should the children do now?

Anjali Bhardwaj, another parent said, “CUET is a complete mess. At my daughter’s exam centre in Rohini, kids were inside for nearly 2 hours. They were not allowed to leave, no information was given, no invigilators or teachers were present.” At the exam centre in Rohini, many students came forward with complaints about how they had to wait for the exam to begin since the computers mouses were not working and at last the authorities had to postpone it.

Besides technical glitches at the centre, students also highlighted poor management saying that there was no staff present to even offer water to the students. Kanika Joshi, a student was allotted centre number 147 in Rohini Sector 5 but later she got to find that the location changed to Jahangirpuri, which was an hour away from that location.

There was total mismanagement in terms of slots and centres. Some students who reached the centre in the morning shift for their exam were told that their exam has been shifted for afternoon. Abha Dev Habib , president Democratic Teachers Front said, “CUET - A case of callous attitude towards lakhs of students. With “technical glitches” at this rate, it is clear that the admission will be delayed further.”

