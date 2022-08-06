Delhi government gets back to old excise regime, no more discounts on liquor from September

Vatsala Shrangi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Delhi government deciding to get back to the old excise regime from next month, there won’t be any discounts on liquor. Huge discounts on alcohol have so far pulled crowds to liquor stores.

The Delhi government’s excise department has said that liquor will be sold only at a fixed price while any “undercharging” or “overcharging” on account of the vendors shall cause their licenses to be cancelled, said officials on Friday.

With the one-month extension of the Excise Policy 2021-22 ending on August 31, which means there will be no private players in the retail sale of alcohol in the city, the Delhi government is set to return to the liquor business.

The Delhi government may operate as many as 500 liquor vends from September 1, while another 200 will be added by the end of the year. according to reports.

