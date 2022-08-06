Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government gets back to old excise regime, no more discounts on liquor from September

With the Delhi government deciding to get back to the old excise regime from next month, there won’t be any discounts on liquor.

Published: 06th August 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

wine, alcohol, liquor

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Delhi government deciding to get back to the old excise regime from next month, there won’t be any discounts on liquor.  Huge discounts on alcohol have so far pulled crowds to liquor stores. 

The Delhi government’s excise department has said that liquor will be sold only at a fixed price while any “undercharging” or “overcharging” on account of the vendors shall cause their licenses to be cancelled, said officials on Friday. 

With the one-month extension of the Excise Policy 2021-22 ending on August 31, which means there will be no private players in the retail sale of alcohol in the city, the Delhi government is set to return to the liquor business. 

The Delhi government may operate as many as 500 liquor vends from September 1, while another 200 will be added by the end of the year. according to reports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Excise Policy liquor Delhi government
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp