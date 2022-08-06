Home Cities Delhi

Delhi sees 2,419 Covid-19 cases, highest in six months

It was the third consecutive day that the daily count of Covid-19 cases crossed the 2,000-mark. 

Published: 06th August 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Friday recorded 2,419 Covid-19 cases, the highest in six months, with a positivity rate of 12.95 per cent, while two more people died due to the disease, according to the health department data.

It was the third consecutive day that the daily count of Covid-19 cases crossed the 2,000-mark.  “There are a number of reasons cumulatively resulting in an increasing number of cases. For instance, the genomic sequencing of positive samples is relatively reduced now, so the vigilance on circulating variants has decreased,” Director of Star Imaging and Path Lab, Dr Sameer Bhati said.

“Moreover, the known circulating Omicron subvariants are said to have an immune escape mechanism. Especially in comorbid patients, immunity seems to be low irrespective of the vaccination and even many young people have also avoided their booster doses while the Covid appropriate behaviour is followed the least,” he added.

Also, this was the fourth day in a row that the positivity rate breached the 10-per cent mark. With the fresh infections on Friday, the Covid-19 case tally in the national capital rose to 19,64,793, while the death toll reached 26,327.  

