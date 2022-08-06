Home Cities Delhi

L-G V K Saxena asks Chief Secretary to look into water supply issue 

He also advised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to address such matters that affect the image of the country.

Published: 06th August 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Lt Governor (L-G) V K Saxena

Lt Governor (L-G) V K Saxena.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lt Governor (L-G) V K Saxena on Friday expressed concern over the disruption in the water supply to the consulate of Montenegro and directed the Chief Secretary (CS) to resolve the issue immediately.    

He also advised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to address such matters that affect the image of the country. “Received complaint from Consulate of Montenegro regarding non supply of water, unavailability of tankers and dirty water at low pressure by Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Directed CS to immediately resolve the issue. Advised CM @ArvindKejriwal to address such matters that affect India’s image,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Consul General of Montenegro to India Dr Janice Darbari wrote to Saxena, informing him that the consulate did not get water supply for two days and the DJB did not provide any tanker either despite making requests.

Sources said Saxena expressed concern over non-availability of drinking water and tankers; supply of dirty water and recurrent sewage management problems at various diplomatic missions in the capital.  The L-G office has been receiving complaints from diplomatic missions and residencies outside the Diplomatic Enclave which have been facing water supply shortage for long, the sources said.

However, the DJB in an official statement denied any disruption of water supply.  “Water in the area where consulate general’s residence is located is normal and no disruption in water supply has been reported in recent past. Water supply in the area is available at sufficient pressure and no complaint of dirty water has been received recently,” a statement issued by DJB’s executive engineer (EE) of the said zone read. 

