Najafgarh to become women enterprise hub soon

Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday interacted with 12 newly formed women self-help groups consisting of more than 120 women in Najafgarh, who are soon going to form Najafgarh’s first Area Level Federation (ALF) under the National Urban Livelihood Mission scheme.

It aims to achieve universal financial inclusion, through opening of basic savings accounts, facilitating access to financial literacy, credit, affordable insurance, and remittance facilities. This is in line with government’s Rozgar Budget which aims to create 20 lakh jobs in the next five years.

Speaking at the occasion Gahlot said “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, my vision is to create Najafgarh a women-led micro-enterprise hub to support women empowerment and Delhi’s Rozgar Budget by forming Delhi’s first city-level women federation consisting of more than 1,000 women. It will also become the biggest micro-finance institution in Delhi.”

A student team consisting of more than 70 students from 3 colleges of Delhi - College of Vocational Studies, Aryabhatta College, and Netaji Subhash University of Technology will take part in the initiative and help develop Najafgarh. 

