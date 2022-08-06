The 'bag' packers: A journey to reconnect 

By Express News Service

City-based Kuchipudi dancer and choreographer Yamini Reddy—daughter of dance doyens and Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan awardees Raja and Radha Reddy—talks to us about her passion for travel, why she enjoys travelling in a group rather than solo, and the destinations that she plans to visit soon. Excerpts...

On her earliest travel memory...

A visit to London and Paris with my parents when I may have been about six years old. Back then, I was very fond of Barbie dolls. We were in Paris, and I distinctly remember that we were walking down the street. I wanted a Ken doll, which I spotted in one of the stores on Champs-Élysées. So, I sprinted across the street to the store. I still recall that memory. Of course, my parents bought me the doll. The whole trip was a lot of fun. I also remember seeing Big Ben, London for the first time; it was amazing.

On the places that have inspired her as a dancer…

My profession has taken me to several places all over the world. I distinctly remember my trip to Brazil—the place is beautiful, and the people are beautiful, so full of rhythm and a passion for life. In fact, they enjoy Indian art and culture so much. It was truly an inspiring place to visit. I also remember visiting St Petersburg in Russia—the architecture and design is beautiful there. However, places close to home that truly inspire our dance, I think, are the temples of Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, the Chidambaram Temple in Tamil Nadu, the Ramappa Tem-ple in Warangal... these spaces, beautiful sculptures and carvings are inspiring for dance and choreography. It is amazing to see them and learn from them, and also learn how our dance existed back then, how much it has influenced our dance today, and how we are carrying it forward.

On travelling in a group...

Being a dancer, I usually travel with accompanying artists when travelling professionally. I enjoy that because we share moments and experiences together. While travelling, we discuss music and dance, what we see and how we perceive it. Sometimes, we are inspired by the little things that we see and some beautiful ideas come out of it. I think when you travel in a group, it brings you close to the people who you travel with. Travelling is a great way of getting close to people, and that is really important. On a personal front also, I enjoy travelling with friends and spending time with them. Though I do like taking solo trips occasionally just when I want to get away from everything, disconnect myself, and find inspiration.

On her travel bucket list…

The immediate one would be Bhutan, I would love to go and spend a good amount of time there. I want to go see the temples in Cambodia. Even Masai Mara is on my immediate travel list. I will probably add more places in the future.

On her travel essentials…

The five things that I need for sure include a pair of comfortable shoes; a light travel jacket because, while travelling, you never know how the weather turns out; toiletries, I need to have them with me; sunglasses; and books–whatever I am reading, I need to carry it with me because if I get time I love to read.

