All-Electric Swede: Volvo XC40 Recharge

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is a pure electric SUV that is quite compact yet extremely well-appointed. It boasts of Volvo’s Scandinavian design that is clean and uncluttered with the tell-tale ‘Thor’s Hammer’ headlights and a nice sporty stance. The SUV is similar to the current XC40, and the only real giveaway that this is the all-electric version is the closed-off front grille.

Features

The well-laid out cabin finished in premium materials that are completely leather-free offer an airy open

appeal. The exhaustive list of features ensure that you are pampered while on board. To start with, the XC40 Recharge gets a premium 13-speaker system from Harmon Kardon that delivers 600W of pristine sound. There is a PM 2.5 advanced air purifier on board, wireless charging for smartphones and advanced connected systems.

Performance

The XC40 Recharge P8 comes with a twin motor permanent all-wheel drive system. The SUV boasts of a 78kWh battery capacity that sends power to the two motors on board. The total output is 408hp of power and a solid 660Nm of torque. The XC40 Recharge can go from 0-100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds and is capable of hitting a top speed of 180 km/h. It also comes with a one pedal drive option—a trend that we are seeing in some high-end EVs globally.

Safety

Volvo prides themselves on delivering the safest cars in the world. Keeping with that, the XC40 Recharge has been built to be extremely sturdy even under the worst of accidents. Enhancing the safety quotient further are six airbags as standard and advanced driver assistance aids such as the 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, pilot assist, lane keeping assist, collision mitigation support, and a blind spot warning system. The SUV also sports a unique battery safety cage to protect the unit in the event of an accident.

Easy Ownership

Priced at Rs 55.90 lakh in India, Volvo is offering the XC40 Recharge with a great ownership package that includes three years of comprehensive warranty, the Volvo service package, roadside assistance, and eight years of battery warranty. The price also includes a 11kW wall box charger that can be installed at your house. To order the XC40 Recharge, you will have to do so through the company’s website as it will be sold online directly to the customer.

Deliveries of the Volvo XC40 Recharge start in October this year.

