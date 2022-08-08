Home Cities Delhi

Batla House: NIA arrests IS suspect over fund collection

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested an alleged active member of the Islamic State (IS) from Batla House in New Delhi, the agency said on Sunday.

Published: 08th August 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Mohsin Ahmad arrested on Sunday for his alleged links with the IS. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested an alleged active member of the Islamic State (IS) from Batla House in New Delhi, the agency said on Sunday. The accused, identified by NIA officials as Mohsin Ahmed, from Patna, was arrested on Saturday after searches conducted at his premises in a case pertaining to “online and on-ground activities of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)” registered by the agency on June 25. 

“Accused Mohsin Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad. He was sending these funds to Syria and other places in form of cryptocurrency in order to further the activities of ISIS,” the NIA said in a statement. 

The anti-terror unit last week had carried out searches at 13 locations across six states in the case. “The NIA conducted searches at 13 premises of suspects in six states in the case pertaining to activities of ISIS,” the NIA had said. The agency had also conducted searches in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

“The accused were involved in inciting hatred and intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India by forming outfits like ‘Khilafah Party of India’, ‘Khilafah Front of India’, ‘Intellectual Students of India’,” the NIA had said.

