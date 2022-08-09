Two girls among 24 score 100 percentile in JEE Main 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At least 24 candidates, including two girls, have scored a perfect 100 in JEE-Main, according to the results declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday.

Of the 24 candidates who scored 100 percentile, five each are from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, four from Rajasthan, two from Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Maharashtra, Haryana, Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala and Jharkhand.

Among the toppers are two women P Karthikeya from Andhra and Sneha Pareek from Assam. Of the 24 candidates who scored 100 percentiles, four are from Other Backward Classes-Non-Creamy Layer category, and two from Economically Weaker Section category. No candidate from SC, ST and Persons With Disabilities categories have scored a 100 percentile. The NTA has withheld the results of five candidates for using “unfair means”.

The number of students scoring 100 percentiles went down in comparison to last year when a record 44 students scored cent per cent. Session 1 exam was conducted between June 24 andJune 30, while session 2 was held from July 25 to July 30.

A total of 6,48,555 boys and 2,57,031 girls candidates appeared in the exams this year. The number of transgender persons appearing this year increased from two to four. Last year the JEE (Mains) was conducted four times in a year in order to offer more opportunities to students and to give them more chances to improve. The NTA shifted back to the two sessions this year.

