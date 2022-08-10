BJP’s Tiranga Yatra: Heritage tour of Chandni Chowk organised for kids

Javaria Rana and Khushi Mahajan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Outside the Lal Qila on Tuesday morning, hundreds of people bearing their country’s national flags arrived to participate in the "Tiranga Yatra", organised as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.

The yatra proceeded along eight sites that Gandhiji visited during India’s independence movement.

The yatra was officially inaugurated by prominent former minister of state Vijay Goel, Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Javadekar, and Union minister Jitendra Singh.

The eight sites through where the yatra was taken out include Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, Gandhi Maidan, Katra Kushal Rai, Marwadi Sarvajanik Pustakalaya, and Sangam Theatre, where Gandhi visited and met privately during the liberation struggle.

A cultural performance including students from various schools performing Kathak dance and classical music was organised right at the Town Hall. Additionally, members from the women's council of the Chamber of Trade and Industry were also spotted supporting the yatra.

“I’m pleased that a huge number of youngsters came to this special occasion. I applaud everyone from the participating institutions,” Goel said while addressing the school pupils. “This gathering offers an opportunity to reflect on Mahatma Gandhi’s struggles throughout the fight for independence,” he said.

