Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: 6 cm-long fungal ball removed from heart of 70-year-old man

Interacting with reporters here, the patient Suresh Chandra said he had contracted COVID-19 in May 2021 and had recovered at home.

Published: 10th August 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Surgery

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 70-year-old man diagnosed with a rare condition got a fresh lease of life after undergoing a complex surgery in which doctors extracted a "6 cm-long fungal ball" from his heart valve, hospital authorities said on Tuesday.

Interacting with reporters here, the patient Suresh Chandra said he had contracted COVID-19 in May 2021 and had recovered at home. But a few months later, Chandra said he started having a persistent cough and high fever.

"I consulted various doctors. Everyone assumed it to be a post-Covid complication, and presumed it to be due to lung infection," he said, adding he has a history of aortic valve replacement. Chandra then approached doctors at Fortis hospital where they diagnosed it as "rare fungal infection termed infective endocarditis", authorities said.

A team of doctors led by Dr Udgeath Dhir, director and head of cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS), Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon, managed the case and through a complex surgery, successfully extracted the 6 cm-long fungal ball from the patient’s heart valve, a hospital statement said. “This is a very rare case, sometimes found in cardiac surgery patients worldwide and chances of survival are only 50 per cent,” it said.

The surgery took place a few months ago. Post-surgery "anti-fungal IV continued for another 45 days" under their supervision. The patient stabilised and recovered completely and he is doing well now, they said.

"Prior to the surgery, the patient’s heart function had dropped to 25 per cent and he was in shock failure (infection in the body had compromised heart function and led to difficulty in breathing). 

"The doctors performed a high-risk redo aortic valve replacement surgery to detoxify his body using special filters and by placing the patient on an artificial heart-lung machine to remove as much infection as possible,” it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Surgery Fungal ball in heart
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp