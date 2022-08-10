Delhi CM Kejriwal hoists 500th high-mast Tricolour in Mayur Vihar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unfurled the 500th high-mast ‘Tiranga’ of the national capital at a grand ceremony in Mayur Vihar on Tuesday. In a spirited speech delivered after the showcase, the CM said, “On the 75th Independence Day, we all must pledge to make India the number one country of the world. There are several such nations that attained independence after us yet surpassed our growth despite all the potential and hard work of our people. We must pledge to develop such a system wherein free excellent education, free world-class healthcare and 100 per cent employment become fundamental rights of the citizens.”

Also present at the event, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The Chief Minister had promised that on the 75th year of independence, the government will install 500 tricolours across Delhi and the 500th flag has been hoisted today.” He also took the occasion to thank the CM as well as the PWD engineers, labourers and contractors, and said they “made this ambitious dream a reality”.

It was in November 2021, that the Tricolour programme got underway. Out of this, 480 are 115-foot-tall national flags and 20, 166 feet tall. Several difficulties were encountered as well during the Tricolour installation. For maintenance, the Tiranga Samman Samiti has been formed on the instructions of the Chief Minister. This committee will closely look after each national flag and keep informing the PWD for the maintenance of the Tricolour.

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unfurled the 500th high-mast ‘Tiranga’ of the national capital at a grand ceremony in Mayur Vihar on Tuesday. In a spirited speech delivered after the showcase, the CM said, “On the 75th Independence Day, we all must pledge to make India the number one country of the world. There are several such nations that attained independence after us yet surpassed our growth despite all the potential and hard work of our people. We must pledge to develop such a system wherein free excellent education, free world-class healthcare and 100 per cent employment become fundamental rights of the citizens.” Also present at the event, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The Chief Minister had promised that on the 75th year of independence, the government will install 500 tricolours across Delhi and the 500th flag has been hoisted today.” He also took the occasion to thank the CM as well as the PWD engineers, labourers and contractors, and said they “made this ambitious dream a reality”. It was in November 2021, that the Tricolour programme got underway. Out of this, 480 are 115-foot-tall national flags and 20, 166 feet tall. Several difficulties were encountered as well during the Tricolour installation. For maintenance, the Tiranga Samman Samiti has been formed on the instructions of the Chief Minister. This committee will closely look after each national flag and keep informing the PWD for the maintenance of the Tricolour.