Delhi: Covid positivity rate highest since January as city records 7 fatalities

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital has reported 2,495 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 per cent and seven fatalities, according to the health department data shared on Tuesday. The city on Sunday saw 1,372 cases and six deaths as the positivity rate rose to 17.85 per cent, the highest since January 21, it said.

On January 21, the positivity rate stood at 18.04 per cent, as per the bulletin. The fresh cases came out of 16,187 tests conducted, the bulletin stated. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi’s caseload increased to 19,73,394 and the death toll to 26,343, it said. Delhi had reported 2,423 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.97 per cent and two deaths, the data updated on Sunday said.

On Saturday, it recorded 2,311 cases with a positivity rate of 13.84 per cent. The number of active Covid-19 cases in the national capital stands at 8,506, up from 7,484 previous day. As many as 5,504 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 9,409 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 534 were occupied. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, it said. There are 253 containment zones in the city, it added. The national capital has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and the BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron that are highly transmissible.

Covid spike: Schools step up measures

NEW DELHI: The rise in Covid-19 cases in the national capital has brought back concerns about school going children, prompting the institutions to come up with online classes and recorded lectures for those not well as health experts are against school closures. The health experts are of the view that there is a need to reinforce Covid-appropriate behaviour, something which the elders and the younger cohort are not adhering to.As a result, school managements are bringing measures such as sending recorded lectures to students who are ill, allowing online classes for those in isolation and putting study tours on hold. “We are all aware that Covid-19 is not over yet. We have instituted a proper mechanism of checks to ensure that a student’s health is not negated and undermined. Unwell students are isolated and dropped off at their homes so that they can have proper rest and others can study without apprehensions or worries,” said Anshu Mital, principal of MRG School, Rohini. Shubhi Soni, head of The Shri Ram Wonder Years in Rohini, said although the sudden uptick in Covid-19 cases is alarming, shutting down schools is not an option as students are habituated to planned routines which must not be disrupted as it can impede their revived academic progress after the lockdown.

