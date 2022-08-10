Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Five youths including minor held for stabbing man in front of own brother

Five persons including a minor was arrested for stabbing a person to death in front of his own brother following a quarrel in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

Published: 10th August 2022 07:53 AM

knife, murder, death, stab

(Express Illustrations)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five persons including a minor were arrested for stabbing a person to death in front of his own brother following a quarrel in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar, police said on Tuesday. According to Delhi Police, the deceased person was identified as Balaram, 26, who used to work as a taxi driver and was unemployed for the last two months. He was stabbed multiple times in his stomach, legs, chest and hands. 

On Monday night, a quarrel broke out between the Balaram and accused Bunty. Following the quarrel, Bunty and his four other friends attacked him with knives. They also fired upon him, Police said. 
“After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and found that Balram had been shifted to ABG Hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal.

The police recorded the statement of a witness, who is the deceased’s brother in which he claimed a quarrel took place between Balram and Bunty and his friends in which the accused attacked his brother with knives and stabbed him multiple times all over the brother’s body. He also alleged that they also fired upon Balram. 

The Police registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Moti Nagar police station. Two knives have been recovered from the accused. 

Another stabbing incident in East Delhi

In another stabbing incident, a 21-year-old youth was stabbed to death during an altercation at East Delhi’s Trilokpuri on Monday. The deceased was identified as Tushar, a resident of Trilokpuri. In this case, Delhi Police arrested five persons who all are minors have been identified and three of them have been arrested 

